Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar 1546 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar 1546 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1546 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1546 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

