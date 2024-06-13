Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1546 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
