Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 25 - 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

