Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 25 - 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (22)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (9)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (18)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search