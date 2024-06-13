Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (3)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (3)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (3)
- WCN (50)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search