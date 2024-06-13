Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1546 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

