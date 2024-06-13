Denar 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition XF (5) VF (9) No grade (5)