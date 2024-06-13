Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
