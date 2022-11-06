Obol 1546 "Lithuania". Monogram in the shield (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Obol 1546 "Lithuania". Monogram in the shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition XF (3) VF (10) No grade (1)