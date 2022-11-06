Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Obol 1546 "Lithuania". Monogram in the shield (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Variety: Monogram in the shield

Obverse Obol 1546 "Lithuania" Monogram in the shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Obol 1546 "Lithuania" Monogram in the shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,32 g
  • Diameter 12,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Obol
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Obol 1546 "Lithuania". Monogram in the shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Obol 1546 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

