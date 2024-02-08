Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1613 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
