3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

