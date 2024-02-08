Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1613 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search