AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936
Gold coins Sovereign of Edward VII - Australia
Sovereign 1902-1910
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales1902S2,813,0000491902M4,267,15711041902P4,289,1220661903S2,806,0001711903M3,521,78001011903P4,674,7831711904S2,986,0002501904M3,743,8970741904P4,506,7560441905S2,778,0000341905M3,633,8381891905P4,876,1932591906S2,792,0000781906M3,657,85301181906P4,829,8170701907S2,539,0002961907M3,332,69132451907P4,972,2890581908S2,017,0000351908M3,080,14811131908P4,875,61701821909S2,057,0000581909M3,029,53801301909P4,524,2410631910S2,135,00022281910M3,054,5470741910P4,690,625069
Popular sections