Sovereign 1907 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1907 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1907 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Aurora Numismatica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,332,691

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1907
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:610 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1907 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (242)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1907 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 19, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 19, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction London Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1907 M at auction London Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1907 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1907 with mark M is 610 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1907 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1907 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1907 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1907 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

