Sovereign 1908 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1908 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1908 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,875,617

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1908
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:710 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1908 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (182)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1908 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1908 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1908 with mark P is 710 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1908 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1908 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1908 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1908 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
