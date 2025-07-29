flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1910 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1910 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1910 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,135,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1910
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:470 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1910 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (226)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1910 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,496. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Hermes Auctions - August 5, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateAugust 5, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 88000 RUB
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Hermes Auctions - March 18, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Hermes Auctions - March 11, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateMarch 11, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Hermes Auctions - January 21, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Hermes Auctions - October 22, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateOctober 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Holmasto - October 12, 2024
SellerHolmasto
DateOctober 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Hermes Auctions - September 3, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateSeptember 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 S at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1910 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1910 with mark S is 470 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1910 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1910 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1910 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1910 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

