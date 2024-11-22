flag
Sovereign 1905 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1905 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1905 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,876,193

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1905
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:810 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1905 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (57)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1905 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
SellerTaisei
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Selleribercoin
DateMarch 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
SellerLeu
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
SellerLeu
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1905 P at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1905 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1905 with mark P is 810 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1905 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1905 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1905 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1905 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

