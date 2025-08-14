flag
Sovereign 1909 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1909 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1909 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,524,241

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1909
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:520 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1909 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (63)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1909 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 60010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,128. Bidding took place September 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 14, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 12, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - August 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
SellerChiswick Auctions
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS62 ANACS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
SellerLeu
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
SellerLeu
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Artemide Aste - March 6, 2022
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 11, 2022
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateJanuary 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1909 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 29, 2021
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1909 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1909 with mark P is 520 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1909 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1909 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1909 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1909 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

