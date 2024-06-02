flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1904 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1904 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1904 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,986,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1904
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:600 USD
Auction Prices (48)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1904 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 8, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 2, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 27, 2021
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJune 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 15, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 15, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 11, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 13, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 13, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1904 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1904 with mark S is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1904 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1904 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1904 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1904 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

