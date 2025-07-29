flag
Sovereign 1905 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1905 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1905 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,633,838

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1905
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:600 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1905 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (88)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1905 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
802 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Heritage - August 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1905 M at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1905 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1905 with mark M is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1905 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1905 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1905 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1905 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

