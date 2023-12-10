flag
Sovereign 1904 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1904 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1904 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,743,897

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1904
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:480 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1904 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Heritage - August 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
SellerTaisei
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionAU50 NNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 M at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1904 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1904 with mark M is 480 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1904 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1904 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1904 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1904 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

