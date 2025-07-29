flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1902 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1902 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1902 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,813,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1902
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1902 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (49)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1902 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateDecember 11, 2023
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionVF30
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 8, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
SellerSoler y Llach
DateDecember 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionMS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1902 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1902 with mark S is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1902 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1902 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1902 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1902 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
