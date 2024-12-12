flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1909 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1909 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1909 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,029,538

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1909
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:540 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1909 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1909 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1909 with mark M is 540 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1909 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1909 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1909 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1909 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

