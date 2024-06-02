flag
Sovereign 1908 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1908 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1908 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,017,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1908
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:650 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1908 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (35)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1908 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 4, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 4, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 6, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
SellerFelzmann
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 13, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 13, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1908 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1908 with mark S is 650 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1908 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1908 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1908 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1908 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

