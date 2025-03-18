flag
Sovereign 1902 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1902 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1902 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,289,122

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1902
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:630 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1902 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7073 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Australia Sovereign 1902 P at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1902 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1902 with mark P is 630 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1902 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1902 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1902 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1902 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

