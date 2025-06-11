flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1903 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1903 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1903 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,806,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1903
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:560 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1903 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (70)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1903 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Jesús Vico - December 16, 2024
SellerJesús Vico
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1903 S at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1903 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1903 with mark S is 560 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1903 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1903 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1903 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1903 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Australia in 1903All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions