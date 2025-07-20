flag
Sovereign 1910 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1910 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1910 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,054,547

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1910
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:540 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1910 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1910 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2089 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 5,100. Bidding took place March 24, 2022.

Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Obolos - July 20, 2025
SellerObolos
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJanuary 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 M at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1910 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1910 with mark M is 540 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1910 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1910 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1910 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1910 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

