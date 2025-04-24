flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1910 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1910 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1910 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,690,625

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1910
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:810 USD
Auction Prices (69)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1910 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,532. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
663 $
Price in auction currency 585 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction AURORA - September 5, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateMay 17, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
SellerAlexander
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionMS61
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateDecember 11, 2023
ConditionMS61
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS61
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1910 P at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1910 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1910 with mark P is 810 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1910 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1910 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1910 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1910 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

