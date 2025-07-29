flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1909 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1909 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1909 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,057,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1909
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:500 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1909 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (58)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1909 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Heritage - August 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateDecember 11, 2023
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
SellerTaisei
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionAU50
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Artemide Aste - March 6, 2022
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 8, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1909 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1909 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1909 with mark S is 500 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1909 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1909 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1909 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1909 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Australia in 1909All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions