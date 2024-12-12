flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1907 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1907 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1907 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,539,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1907
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:540 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1907 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (94)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1907 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29456 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 525 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction AURORA - September 19, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 14, 2023
SellerNumisma - Portugal
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1907 S at auction London Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1907 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1907 with mark S is 540 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1907 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1907 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1907 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1907 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
