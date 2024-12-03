flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1903 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1903 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1903 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,521,780

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1903
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:520 USD
Auction Prices (101)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1903 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99074 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 786 USD
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
SellerCayón
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1903 M at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS63 NNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1903 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1903 with mark M is 520 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1903 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1903 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1903 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1903 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

