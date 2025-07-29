flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1906 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1906 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1906 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Aurora Numismatica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,829,817

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1906
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:500 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1906 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (70)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1906 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,433. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Hermes Auctions - May 13, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 7, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Spink - July 31, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 14, 2023
SellerNumisma - Portugal
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionMS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1906 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1906 with mark P is 500 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1906 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1906 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1906 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1906 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Australia in 1906All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions