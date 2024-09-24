flag
Sovereign 1904 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1904 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1904 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,506,756

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1904
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1904 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (44)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1904 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5239 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 10,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateDecember 11, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 17, 2022
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateMay 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Eurseree - December 6, 2020
SellerEurseree
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - July 12, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Coin Cabinet - June 14, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 14, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1904 P at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2019
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1904 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1904 with mark P is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1904 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1904 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1904 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1904 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

