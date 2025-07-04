flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1906 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1906 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1906 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,657,853

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1906
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:540 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1906 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (118)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1906 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 4, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateJuly 4, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 558 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1906 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1906 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1906 with mark M is 540 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1906 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1906 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1906 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1906 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Australia in 1906All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions