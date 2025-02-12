flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1902 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1902 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1902 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,267,157

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1902
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:690 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1902 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (103)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1902 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5244 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 10,500. Bidding took place January 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction NOONANS - July 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
682 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 12, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Heritage - August 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1902 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1902 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1902 with mark M is 690 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1902 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1902 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1902 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1902 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Australia in 1902All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions