flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1905 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1905 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1905 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,778,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1905
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:540 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1905 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (34)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1905 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 7, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 560 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateDecember 11, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
SellerJesús Vico
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 16, 2022
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 11, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - July 12, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - July 12, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 26, 2020
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1905 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1905 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1905 with mark S is 540 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1905 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1905 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1905 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1905 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Australia in 1905All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions