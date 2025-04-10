flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1907 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1907 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1907 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,972,289

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1907
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:530 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1907 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (58)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1907 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place May 17, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 4, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateDecember 11, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1907 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1907 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1907 with mark P is 530 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1907 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1907 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1907 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1907 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

