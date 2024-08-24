Catalog
Coins of United Kingdom 1836
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Sets
Gold coins
Sovereign 1836 WW
Average price
1600 $
Sales
1
185
Sovereign 1836 WW
N - struck on shield
Average price
12000 $
Sales
0
12
Half Sovereign 1836 Large size (19 mm)
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
19
Half Sovereign 1836 Large size (19 mm)
Obverse of the Sixpence
Average price
7800 $
Sales
0
10
Silver coins
Halfcrown 1836 WW
Average price
630 $
Sales
2
249
Halfcrown 1836 WW
Plain edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
1 Shilling 1836 WW
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
132
Sixpence 1836
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
20
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Maundy
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
3
Fourpence (Groat) 1836
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
110
Fourpence (Groat) 1836
Plain edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
13
Threepence 1836 Maundy
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
15
Twopence 1836 Maundy
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
1
Three-Halfpence 1836
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
12
Penny 1836 Maundy
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
2
Copper coins
Farthing 1836 WW
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
11
Pattern coins
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reeded edge
Average price
960 $
Sales
0
1
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Plain edge
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
4
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Gold. Reeded edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Gold. Plain edge
Average price
11000 $
Sales
0
3
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reeded edge
Average price
960 $
Sales
0
2
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Plain edge
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
2
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Gold. Reeded edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Gold. Plain edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Sets
Coin set 1836 Maundy
Average price
290 $
Sales
0
17
