Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1836

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1836 WW
Reverse Sovereign 1836 WW
Sovereign 1836 WW
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 185
Obverse Sovereign 1836 WW
Reverse Sovereign 1836 WW
Sovereign 1836 WW N - struck on shield
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Half Sovereign 1836 Large size (19 mm)
Reverse Half Sovereign 1836 Large size (19 mm)
Half Sovereign 1836 Large size (19 mm)
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Half Sovereign 1836 Large size (19 mm)
Reverse Half Sovereign 1836 Large size (19 mm)
Half Sovereign 1836 Large size (19 mm) Obverse of the Sixpence
Average price 7800 $
Sales
0 10

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1836 WW
Reverse Halfcrown 1836 WW
Halfcrown 1836 WW
Average price 630 $
Sales
2 249
Obverse Halfcrown 1836 WW
Reverse Halfcrown 1836 WW
Halfcrown 1836 WW Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Shilling 1836 WW
Reverse 1 Shilling 1836 WW
1 Shilling 1836 WW
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 132
Obverse Sixpence 1836
Reverse Sixpence 1836
Sixpence 1836
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Maundy
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836
Fourpence (Groat) 1836
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 13
Obverse Threepence 1836 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1836 Maundy
Threepence 1836 Maundy
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Twopence 1836 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1836 Maundy
Twopence 1836 Maundy
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Three-Halfpence 1836
Reverse Three-Halfpence 1836
Three-Halfpence 1836
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Penny 1836 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1836 Maundy
Penny 1836 Maundy
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1836 WW
Reverse Farthing 1836 WW
Farthing 1836 WW
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 11

Pattern coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern Reeded edge
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern Plain edge
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern Gold. Reeded edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern Gold. Plain edge
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern Reeded edge
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern Plain edge
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern Gold. Reeded edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Pattern Gold. Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 0

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1836 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1836 Maundy
Coin set 1836 Maundy
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 17
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search