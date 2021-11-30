Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,574

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place December 3, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 74 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
