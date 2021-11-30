Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place December 3, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)