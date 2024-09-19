United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Reeded edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Reeded edge
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
