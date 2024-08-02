United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Gold. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Gold. Plain edge
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Gold. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
