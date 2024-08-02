Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Gold. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Gold. Plain edge

Obverse Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Gold Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Gold Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,37 g
  • Pure gold (0,0994 oz) 3,0903 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Gold. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 (Pattern) at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
10859 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
17250 $
Price in auction currency 17250 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price

