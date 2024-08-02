Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1836 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sovereign 1836 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,714,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1836 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1701 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 12,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (10)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • DNW (7)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • London Coins (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (21)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1836 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search