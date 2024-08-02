United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,714,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1836 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1701 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 12,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Coin Cabinet (10)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- DNW (7)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (27)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- iBelgica (1)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- JMPG (1)
- Künker (20)
- London Coins (6)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Mowbray Collectables (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (6)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (21)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (7)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search