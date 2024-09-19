Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Gold coins Sovereign of William IV - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1831-1837

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1831 WW 599,000 0 1521831 WW Plain edge - 0 511832 WW 3,737,000 1 4291833 WW 1,225,000 1 1281835 WW 723,000 2 981836 WW 1,714,000 1 1851836 WW N - struck on shield - 0 121837 WW 1,173,000 3 256
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV All English coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search