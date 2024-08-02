Sovereign 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1835 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

