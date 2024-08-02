United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 723,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1835 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1330 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
