United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1835 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sovereign 1835 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 723,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1835 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1330 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1835 WW at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

