United Kingdom
1835
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1835
Gold coins
Sovereign 1835 WW
Average price
2900 $
Sales
2
98
Half Sovereign 1835 Large size (19 mm)
Average price
1900 $
Sales
1
129
Silver coins
Halfcrown 1835 WW
Average price
730 $
Sales
0
46
1 Shilling 1835 WW
Average price
520 $
Sales
0
36
Sixpence 1835
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
63
Fourpence (Groat) 1835 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1835 Maundy
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
24
Twopence 1835 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Three-Halfpence 1835
Average price
110 $
Sales
1
27
Penny 1835 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Copper coins
Farthing 1835 WW
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
38
Third Farthing 1835
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
97
Sets
Coin set 1835 Maundy
Average price
340 $
Sales
0
29
