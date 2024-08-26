Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1835

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1835 WW
Reverse Sovereign 1835 WW
Sovereign 1835 WW
Average price 2900 $
Sales
2 98
Obverse Half Sovereign 1835 Large size (19 mm)
Reverse Half Sovereign 1835 Large size (19 mm)
Half Sovereign 1835 Large size (19 mm)
Average price 1900 $
Sales
1 129

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1835 WW
Reverse Halfcrown 1835 WW
Halfcrown 1835 WW
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 1 Shilling 1835 WW
Reverse 1 Shilling 1835 WW
1 Shilling 1835 WW
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Sixpence 1835
Reverse Sixpence 1835
Sixpence 1835
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1835 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1835 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1835 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1835 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1835 Maundy
Threepence 1835 Maundy
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Twopence 1835 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1835 Maundy
Twopence 1835 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Three-Halfpence 1835
Reverse Three-Halfpence 1835
Three-Halfpence 1835
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 27
Obverse Penny 1835 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1835 Maundy
Penny 1835 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1835 WW
Reverse Farthing 1835 WW
Farthing 1835 WW
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Third Farthing 1835
Reverse Third Farthing 1835
Third Farthing 1835
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 97

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1835 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1835 Maundy
Coin set 1835 Maundy
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 29
