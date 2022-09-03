Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Halfcrown 1835 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Halfcrown 1835 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 282,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1835 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1532 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place September 2, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1957 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 500 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction Spink - March 21, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction Spink - January 24, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction London Coins - September 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction London Coins - September 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1835 WW at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

