United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 282,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1835 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1532 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place September 2, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1957 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 500 AUD
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
