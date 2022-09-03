Halfcrown 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1835 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1532 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place September 2, 2022.

