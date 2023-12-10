1 Shilling 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1835 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (18) AU (3) XF (9) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) AU58 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (8) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (8)

ibercoin (1)

Künker (2)

Nihon (1)

NOONANS (2)

Spink (6)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)