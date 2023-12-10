Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1835 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse 1 Shilling 1835 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,449,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1835 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2019.

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Spink - July 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Spink - February 23, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Spink - September 23, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - October 7, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Spink - January 13, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1835 WW at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

