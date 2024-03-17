United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1835 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,555,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Roxbury’s
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
