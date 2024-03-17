Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1835 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sixpence 1835 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sixpence 1835 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,555,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 1, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Roxbury’s - November 12, 2021
Seller Roxbury’s
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1835 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

