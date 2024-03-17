Sixpence 1835 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

