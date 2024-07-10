Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1835 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Coin set 1835 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Coin set 1835 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1835 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33891 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1835 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

