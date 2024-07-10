United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1835 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1835 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33891 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Coin set 1835 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
