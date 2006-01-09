United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1835 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 2,574
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1835 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13640 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1835 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search