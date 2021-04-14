Three-Halfpence 1835 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (6) XF (9) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

DNW (5)

Heritage (9)

Katz (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Schulman (1)

Spink (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)