United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Three-Halfpence 1835 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Three-Halfpence
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (5)
- Heritage (9)
- Katz (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Popular sections
