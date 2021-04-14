Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Three-Halfpence 1835 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Three-Halfpence 1835 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Three-Halfpence 1835 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Three-Halfpence
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1835 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Spink - February 23, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date October 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1835 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Three-Halfpence 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

