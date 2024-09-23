Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Silver coins Three-Halfpence of William IV - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Three-Halfpence 1834-1837

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1834 0 401835 1 271836 0 121837 0 4
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV All English coins English coins Three-Halfpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search