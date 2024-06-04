Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Three-Halfpence 1836 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Three-Halfpence 1836 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Three-Halfpence 1836 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Three-Halfpence
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 68 GBP
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1836 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Three-Halfpence 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

