Three-Halfpence 1836 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)