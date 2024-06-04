United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Three-Halfpence 1836 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Three-Halfpence
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 68 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Three-Halfpence 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
