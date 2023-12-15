Three-Halfpence 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (14) AU (1) XF (7) VF (9) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) PF66 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CMA Auctions (1)

DNW (1)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Pruvost (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (6)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)