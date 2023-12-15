Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Three-Halfpence 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Three-Halfpence 1834 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Three-Halfpence 1834 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Three-Halfpence
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Nomisma - November 29, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 21, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Nomisma - July 7, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date July 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 14, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1834 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

