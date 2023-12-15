United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Three-Halfpence 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Three-Halfpence
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
