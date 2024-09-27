Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1834

Gold coins

Obverse Half Sovereign 1834 Small size (18 mm)
Reverse Half Sovereign 1834 Small size (18 mm)
Half Sovereign 1834 Small size (18 mm)
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 73

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1834 WW
Reverse Crown 1834 WW
Crown 1834 WW
Average price
Sales
0 12
Obverse Halfcrown 1834 WW
Reverse Halfcrown 1834 WW
Halfcrown 1834 WW
Average price 480 $
Sales
1 416
Obverse Halfcrown 1834 WW
Reverse Halfcrown 1834 WW
Halfcrown 1834 WW Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Shilling 1834 WW
Reverse 1 Shilling 1834 WW
1 Shilling 1834 WW
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 172
Obverse Sixpence 1834
Reverse Sixpence 1834
Sixpence 1834
Average price 130 $
Sales
1 103
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1834 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1834 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1834 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1834 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1834 Maundy
Threepence 1834 Maundy
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1834 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1834 Maundy
Twopence 1834 Maundy
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Three-Halfpence 1834
Reverse Three-Halfpence 1834
Three-Halfpence 1834
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Penny 1834 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1834 Maundy
Penny 1834 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1834
Reverse Penny 1834
Penny 1834
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse Halfpenny 1834 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1834 WW
Halfpenny 1834 WW
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Farthing 1834 WW
Reverse Farthing 1834 WW
Farthing 1834 WW
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 82

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1834 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1834 Maundy
Coin set 1834 Maundy
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 30
