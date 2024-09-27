Catalog
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1834
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1834
Coins of United Kingdom 1834
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Sets
Gold coins
Half Sovereign 1834 Small size (18 mm)
Average price
2300 $
Sales
0
73
Silver coins
Crown 1834 WW
Average price
—
Sales
0
12
Halfcrown 1834 WW
Average price
480 $
Sales
1
416
Halfcrown 1834 WW
Plain edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
1 Shilling 1834 WW
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
172
Sixpence 1834
Average price
130 $
Sales
1
103
Fourpence (Groat) 1834 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Threepence 1834 Maundy
Average price
290 $
Sales
0
1
Twopence 1834 Maundy
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
2
Three-Halfpence 1834
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
40
Penny 1834 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Copper coins
Penny 1834
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
85
Halfpenny 1834 WW
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
13
Farthing 1834 WW
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
82
Sets
Coin set 1834 Maundy
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
30
