Farthing 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,935,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1834 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24714 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
