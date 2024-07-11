Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Farthing 1834 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Farthing 1834 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,935,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1834 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24714 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • DNW (29)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (8)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1834 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1834 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search